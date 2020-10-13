SYLVA, Margaret Of Everett, Oct. 11, beloved wife of the late Gilbert and loving mother of Anne Doron and her husband Frank of Everett, Gilbert Sylva, Jr and his wife Sandra of Malden, and the late Steven Sylva and his late wife Arlene, Margaret E. Sylva and John. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and her daughter-in-law Roberta of Mansfield. Visiting hours on Friday morning at the Murphy O'Hara Funeral Home, 519 Broadway, Everett from 10 to 11am followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church at 11am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Murphy OHara Funeral Home 617-387-0506 / murphyohara.com View the online memorial for Margaret SYLVA