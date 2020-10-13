1/1
MARGARET SYLVA
1920 - 2020
SYLVA, Margaret Of Everett, Oct. 11, beloved wife of the late Gilbert and loving mother of Anne Doron and her husband Frank of Everett, Gilbert Sylva, Jr and his wife Sandra of Malden, and the late Steven Sylva and his late wife Arlene, Margaret E. Sylva and John. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and her daughter-in-law Roberta of Mansfield. Visiting hours on Friday morning at the Murphy O'Hara Funeral Home, 519 Broadway, Everett from 10 to 11am followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church at 11am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Murphy OHara Funeral Home 617-387-0506 / murphyohara.com

View the online memorial for Margaret SYLVA


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Murphy-O'Hara Funeral Home
519 Broadway
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-0506
