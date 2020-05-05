|
CADMAN, Margaret T. Of York, Maine, age 95, passed away on April 27, 2020. She was born April 7, 1925 in Cambridge, MA. Along with her husband Harold W. Cadman, Jr. they raised 5 children in North Cambridge, MA. She leaves a son, Harold W. Cadman, III and a daughter, Paula Ellenburg; 5 grandchildren, Jonathan R. Bivins, Benjamin D. Bivins, Amber J. Quintero, Ashley L. Riechel and Christopher J. Cadman; 3 children, Stephen D. Cadman, David W. Cadman and daughter Jeanne M. Bivins had predeceased her. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020