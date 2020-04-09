|
|
DOHERTY, Margaret T. Age 92, of Dorchester, formerly of Roxbury, passed away on April 8, 2020 after battling dementia & Alzheimer's for many years. Beloved daughter of the late John Doherty and the late Grace T. (Douglas) of County Donegal, Ireland (Malin Head). She was the sister of the late H. Theresa Feetham and baby Theresa who died at birth. Loving aunt (mother) and best friend to Peg Feetham and her partner Donna Robershefski of Wakefield. Aunt to Theresa Pedranti of Ayer, Karen Beyer of Quincy, Patricia Forrester of Brockton and the late Kevin Feetham and his wife June Feetham of Quincy. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Margaret worked for New England Telephone for 42 years in downtown Boston. She enjoyed her days in Green Harbor, Marshfield with her late fiancé Peter B. Murphy. Margaret was a member of the Donegal Association and loved to dance. She enjoyed many walks at Castle Island with her late cousin Brigid Douglas and friends. Margaret was loving, kind, caring, and funny with an open heart and sweet smile. She will be sorely missed. Due to the current health crisis, Visitation and Funeral Service will remain private. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020