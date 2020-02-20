Home

MARGARET T. (RICCI) DOWNEY

DOWNEY, Margaret T. (Ricci) Age 92, of Marlborough, died on January 20, 2020. She was born in Boston, a daughter of the late Luigi and Catherine (Holland) Ricci. Margaret graduated the Girls' H.S. in Boston in 1944, Burdette College in 1948 and worked as a liaison officer at Honeywell, Inc. Margaret leaves several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jolene Downey. All Services are private.

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020
