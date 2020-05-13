Boston Globe Obituaries
MARGARET T. (KENNEY) JAMES

MARGARET T. (KENNEY) JAMES Obituary
JAMES, Margaret T. "Honey" (Kenney) Age 75, of Ft. Myers, FL and Ayer, formerly of Acton, died Monday evening, May 11, 2020. Born in Boston on January 18, 1945 a daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Holland) Kenney. Honey graduated from Somerville High School in 1963. Honey worked as a Real Estate Paralegal for several years for different firms, most notably at D'Agostine and Levine in Acton and Berkowitz & Currie in Somerville prior to her retirement in 2003. She leaves her husband of 56 years Raymond L. James, two sons, Richard H. James and his companion Jeanne Dewire of Maynard, Brian J. James and his wife Karen of Burlington, a daughter, Carolyn K. Dupell and her husband Joseph of Ayer, her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas J, and Sandra Kenney of Ft. Myers, FL, six grandchildren, Alex James, Marissa James, Joey Dupell and his wife Yumi, Jessica Imbrogna and her fianc?e Tyler LeBlanc, Ryan Dupell and Meghan Dupell. A Celebration of Honey's Life will be held on a date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assn., 260 Cochituate Rd., # 200, Framingham, MA 01701. The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., AYER is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 15, 2020
