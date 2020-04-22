Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGARET WACKROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGARET T. (BURKE) WACKROW

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGARET T. (BURKE) WACKROW Obituary
WACKROW, Margaret T. (Burke) Of Woburn, Monday, April 20th. Beloved wife of the late John E. "Jack" Wackrow. Devoted mother of Sheryl Walsh, her husband James of AZ, James F. Wackrow, his wife Mary Rose of Medfield, Christopher Wackrow, his wife Karen, Daniel Wackrow, his wife Alison all of Woburn and the late John E. Wackrow, Jr. Precious grandmother of James, Timothy, Shaun, Taylor, Ryan, Austin, Alyssa, Nicole, Katelyn and Matthew and great-grandmother to Brianna. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Margaret's memory to St. Charles Borromeo, 280 Main St., Woburn, MA. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGARET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -