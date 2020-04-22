|
|
WACKROW, Margaret T. (Burke) Of Woburn, Monday, April 20th. Beloved wife of the late John E. "Jack" Wackrow. Devoted mother of Sheryl Walsh, her husband James of AZ, James F. Wackrow, his wife Mary Rose of Medfield, Christopher Wackrow, his wife Karen, Daniel Wackrow, his wife Alison all of Woburn and the late John E. Wackrow, Jr. Precious grandmother of James, Timothy, Shaun, Taylor, Ryan, Austin, Alyssa, Nicole, Katelyn and Matthew and great-grandmother to Brianna. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Margaret's memory to St. Charles Borromeo, 280 Main St., Woburn, MA. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020