BRIDGES, Margaret Teresa (Moran) In Brighton, formerly of Roscommon, Ireland, passed away on March 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Douglas Bridges. Devoted mother of Maureen of Brighton, Michele of Newton, Mairead Van Heest and her husband David of Brighton, Brian and his wife Patty of Nantucket, Marcia Horton and her husband Robert of Brighton. Loving grandmother of Cristin McArdle and her husband Cyril, Cara Harrington and her husband Patrick, Daniel Van Heest, James Robinson and his wife Mary Beth, Timothy Robinson and his wife Amanda. Great-grandmother of Phelan, Maggie, Aoife, Graeme, Benjamin and Lili. Sister of Bernie Harbinson and her husband Jim of Kent, England, Joan Colleran and her husband Sean of Galway, Ireland and the late Phil Kavanagh, Eva Busby, Bregee Cassidy, Veronica Robinson, Gerald, Patrick and Thomas Moran. Sister in law of Maura Moran of Dublin, Ireland. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, on Tuesday, March 17th, from 4-8pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Funeral Mass and Interment Private. Mrs. Bridges was late member of the USS Salem Associates, Veronica Smith Senior Center and the Cara Club. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Bridges may be made to the . Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2020