SISTER MARGARET THERESE HORAN, CSJ (Sister Agnes Cecilia) In her 66th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Frederick J. and Agnes Cecilia (Noonan) Horan and most loving sister to the late Mary A. Horan and Frederick Horan. Survived by her many beloved cousins and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Catherine School, Norwood; Our Lady Help of Christians School, Newton; St. Ann School, Somerville; and Matignon High School, North Cambridge. Sister Margaret also ministered at Newton Wellesley Hospital for over 15 years. Visiting Hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Monday, June 17, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019