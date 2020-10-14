1/1
MARGARET "PEGGY" (FAHERTY) TUNNEY
TUNNEY, Margaret "Peggy" (Faherty) Of Westwood, passed away October 13, 2020, at age 79. Born the 9th of 10 children to Catherine née O'Donnell and Thomas Faherty in Killagoola, Moycullen, Co. Galway, Ireland. Reunited in Heaven with her husband James Tunney and son James Tunney, Jr., along with treasured sisters Bridie Barrett and Julie Doherty and brothers John, Paddy, Míchéal, Bartley Faherty. Peggy will be sadly missed by sons John of East Sandwich, Thomas of Westwood, daughter Lisa and her husband Mark of Norfolk, her adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought so much joy to her life, beloved sisters Maureen Kenny of Dorchester, Annie O'Brien of Ireland and brother Tommy Faherty of England, and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and wonderful friends in the US, Ireland, England and Australia. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, October 16th, from 3-7pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 17th at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10am. Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines, maximum church capacity 80 people due to Covid archdiocese restrictions. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Margaret's memory to St. Theresa of Avila Church, 2078 Centre St., West Roxbury, MA 02132, or Boston's Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Mission Church), 1545 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02120. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral
09:00 AM
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
