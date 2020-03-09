|
CUNNINGHAM, Margaret V. (Sommerville) "Peggy" In West Roxbury, formerly of Brookline on March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Joseph P. Cunningham, Sgt. Brookline Police Dept. (ret.). Loving mother of Joseph P. Cunningham, Jr. (Angela Trofi) of NY, and Edward J. Casey and wife Tricia of Woburn. Dear sister of the late Dorothea Gallagher and Barbara Hanna. Also survived by her five cherished grandchildren Kirstin, Daniil, Ruslana, Erica and October, her adored great-grandson Tyler and several nieces and nephews. Peggy enjoyed dancing amongst other things, but she was happiest being a wife, mom and nana and being surrounded by her family and friends. Visitation will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Thursday, March 12th from 9:00 – 11:00, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church, West Roxbury at 11:30. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation in Peggy's memory may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020