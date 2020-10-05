1/1
MARGARET VAN CLEVE-ROCCHIO
VAN CLEVE-ROCCHIO, Margaret Of Dorchester, formerly of New Jersey, died September 30, 2020 from an 11-year struggle with cancer. Beloved wife of Vincent F. Rocchio. Loving mother of Antonia, Giovanna, and Dominic Rocchio. Daughter of Eugene Van Cleve and the late Ann (Eltz) Van Cleve. Sister of Gene Van Cleve, Mark Van Cleve, Victoria (Van Cleve) Johnson, Matthew Van Cleve, Christine (Van Cleve) McGrath and Michael Van Cleve, all of New Jersey, and Nancy (Van Cleve) Ward of Pennsylvania, and the late Mary Van Cleve. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Margaret worked tirelessly as a school nurse at the Samuel Monroe Trotter school of the Boston Public School system before becoming Senior Director of Health Services. Prior to that, she worked as a Visiting Nurse for Catholic Charities of Boston, a Nurse Practitioner and Medical Site Director for the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, and a Visiting Nurse for the Dominican Sisters Family Health Service in the Bronx, NY. She was a faithful member of the Paulist Center Boston. She was known to many as a kind, compassionate, caregiver, committed to her family, her friends, and the neglected of this world. In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret's memory may be made to Boston Healthcare for the Homeless at www.bhchp.org/make-gift or the Camp Tevya Scholarship Fund at www.camptevya.org/margaret Funeral Services will be private. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
