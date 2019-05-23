Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Timothy's Church
650 Nichols St.
Norwood, MA
Interment
To be announced at a later date
St. Joseph's Cemetery
LEARY, Margaret W. (Sweeney) Of Norwood and Falmouth, died May 21st, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward J. Leary. Devoted mother of Joan Leary of Medfield, Jean Doucette and her husband Michael of Walpole and Edward, Janet and Michael Leary all of Norwood. Loving grandmother of Meghan Doucette. Sister of the late John and James Sweeney, Catherine Hill and Mary Pettiglio. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Saturday morning, May 25th from 10am-11:30am. Following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Timothy's Church, 650 Nichols St., Norwood, at Noon. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to Yawkey House of Possibilities, 350 Washington St., North Easton, MA 02356. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2019
