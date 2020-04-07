|
SCHELL, Margaret W. (Jackson) Age 98, Of North Reading, passed away peacefully at her home on April 4, 2020, with her four children by her bedside. Loving mother of Margaret Hendriks and her husband Eugene of Westford, John Schell of Woburn, Daniel Schell and his wife Marcia of Wilmington and Robert Schell of North Reading. Sister of Mary Constantino of Wakefield, Dorothy Barker of Woburn, sister of the late Catherine Stapula, Teresa McCarey and Victor Jackson; grandmother of 11, Nicole Parmiter and her husband James of Rocky Hill, CT, Christine Hendriks of Woburn, Jacklyn Tabor and her husband James of Billerica, Robert Schell and his wife Julie of Woburn, John Schell of Las Vegas, NV, Brian Schell of Wilmington, Amanda Stasiowski and her husband Jared of North Reading, Jennifer Haupt and her husband Luther of Shamokin, PA, Robert Schell of North Reading, Gerard Schell of Pepperell, Danielle Schell of Manchester, NH, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current Covid-19 directives, private funeral services will be through Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., North Reading. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to the . Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020