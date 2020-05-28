Boston Globe Obituaries
MARGARET "PEG" (KERRIGAN) WALLACE

MARGARET "PEG" (KERRIGAN) WALLACE Obituary
WALLACE, Margaret "Peg" (Kerrigan) A lifelong resident of Woburn, died peacefully, May 26th at the age of eighty-nine. She was the beloved wife of the late Hugh F. Wallace. Born and raised in Woburn, Peg was the cherished daughter of the late Francis and Margaret (Barnhill) Kerrigan. She attended school at St. Charles. After working for many years she retired from the Choate/Symmes Hospital. Back in the day, Peg loved to play bingo and go bowling. More recently, she was often seen playing cards with her friends at the Woburn Senior Center. When she was able to, she loved her walks and could often be seen walking the south end of Woburn. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored and praised to anyone who would listen! Devoted mother of Hugh Wallace and his wife Jeanne of Westford. Cherished grandmother of Lauren and Jay. Dear sister of the late Alice McGovern and Frank Kerrigan. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn on Monday, June 1st at 10. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Calling Hours are private and under the direction of the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home. Per State mandate, masks are required both in church and at the cemetery. St. Charles Church requires that only 100 people will be allowed inside of the Church. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781-933-0400
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
