|
|
WALSH, Margaret (Farrell) Of Shrewsbury, formerly of Cambridge & Watertown, May 10, 2019 at age 100. Beloved wife of the late Daniel G. Walsh. Daughter of the late William & Carrie Farrell, formerly of Hyde Park. Loving mother of Daniel R. Walsh & his wife Lois Sullivan of Cambridge, Karen Beando & her husband John of Shrerwsbury. Grandmother of Kelsey, Alexandra & Micaela Beando. Sister of the late Charles, Raymond, James, Joseph, Dorothy, Elizabeth & Mary. Peg made many friends at the Cambridge Hospital where she was an EKG Technician for 46 years. Funeral Service from the Donovan Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis St., EAST CAMBRIDGE, Friday May 17th at 10am. Relatives & friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-7pm. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peg's memory may be made to Dana Farber Institute, 210 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02115 or East Cambridge Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 410026, East Cambridge, MA 02141. For guestbook visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Margaret (Farrell) WALSH
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2019