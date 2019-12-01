Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARGARET "PEGGY" (LYDON) WALSH

MARGARET "PEGGY" (LYDON) WALSH Obituary
WALSH, Margaret "Peggy" (Lydon) Of West Roxbury, formerly of Rusheenamanagh Carna, County Galway, Ireland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on November 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Walsh. Devoted mother of Christine M. Walsh and Jay and his wife Nicole, all of West Roxbury. Loving "Mamo" of Emma, Jacqueline and Connor. Devoted sister of Barbara McCarty of West Roxbury and the late Mary Fahey, Coleman, Patrick, Johnny, Michael, Val Lydon. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, in St. Theresa of Avila Church, at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours on Wednesday, December 4th, from 4:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's memory may be made to St. Theresa of Avila School, 40 St. Theresa Ave., Boston, MA 02132 sttheresaschoolboston.com For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 2, 2019
