|
|
MAGENIS, Margareta A. Age 79, of Westborough, on June 17, 2019. Wife of the late John C. Magenis. Mother of Sean D. Magenis and his wife, Sarah. Grandmother of Adeline and Isabelle Magenis. Sister of Peter, Eberhardt and Christiane. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 11:00 A.M. in the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 183 West Main St., Westborough with a reception to follow. Burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 183 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019