Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
183 West Main Street
Westborough, MA
View Map
MARGARETA A. "GRETA" MAGENIS


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARGARETA A. "GRETA" MAGENIS Obituary
MAGENIS, Margareta A. Age 79, of Westborough, on June 17, 2019. Wife of the late John C. Magenis. Mother of Sean D. Magenis and his wife, Sarah. Grandmother of Adeline and Isabelle Magenis. Sister of Peter, Eberhardt and Christiane. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 11:00 A.M. in the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 183 West Main St., Westborough with a reception to follow. Burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 183 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2019
