ANAMATEROS, Margarita (Kosidis) Age 95, of Arlington, MA, passed away on November 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Emmanuel Anamateros. Devoted mother of Charles Anamateros and his wife Diane, and Harry Anamateros and his wife Laura. Loving grandmother of Caitlyn Olsen, Jason Anamateros and his wife Jessica, Zachary Anamateros and his wife Michelle, Christopher Anamateros, Jonathan Anamateros, and Maria Anamateros. Great-grandmother of Thomas, Gianna, Logan and Dillon. Sister of the late Dimitri, Alex and George Kosidis. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 10AM, at St. Athanasius The Great Greek Orthodox Church, 4 Appleton St., Arlington, MA. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Funeral Home from 5PM to 8PM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington, MA. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 4, 2019