MARTINEZ, Margarita Damaris Age 38, passed away at home on Friday, March 6, 2020 with her family by her side after two years on and off treatment for ovarian cancer. Margarita was a filmmaker, television host, actor, singer-songwriter, and educator. She was born in the Bronx on Christmas Day in 1981 to Frances and Jorge Martinez. She attended public schools in the Bronx and Ossining, NY. She then earned her BFA in Theater from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in 2003 and her MFA in Film and TV Production from Emerson College in 2018. Margarita earned a regional Emmy® nomination as host of the New England Emmy® award-winning WGBH/PBS series "Neighborhood Kitchens" and worked on over 40 theatrical, television, and video productions in capacities including designer, composer, playwright, director, stage manager, and actor. She performed locally and regionally in Boston, Providence, and New York and as far away as Bangkok. She also taught as an adjunct professor at Emerson College. Margarita's desire to share socially-important stories drove all of her art and creativity. She was a tremendously compassionate, caring, brilliant person who we will forever admire and adore. She touched people quickly and deeply with her vibrant spirit and presence. Her glorious blue-grey eyes, curly locks, and brilliant smile will never be forgotten. Margarita is survived by her husband of 10 years, Jeffrey Guenette, her parents Frances and Jorge Martinez, her sister and brother-in-law Nancy Martinez-Cirelli and Larry Cirelli, and many more close family members and friends. A Celebration of Margarita's Life will be held at the Lyric Stage Company of Boston at 11am on Saturday, March 16. Margarita requested that, in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be made to either the Boston Public Library or Providence Public Library.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020