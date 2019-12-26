Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Interment
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Bourne National Cemetery
More Obituaries for MARGERY FULLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGERY A. (MCDONALD) FULLER


1936 - 2019
MARGERY A. (MCDONALD) FULLER Obituary
FULLER, Margery A. (McDonald) Of Melrose, formerly of Charlestown, December 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles "Bob" Fuller. Loving mother of Margery Raymond & her husband Ronald of Billerica, Paul Williams & his wife Liz of Burlington, Kevin Williams & his wife Sheila of Billerica, MaryBeth Williams and William Walsh of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of Jaclyn, Ronald, Julie, Brian, Mark, Jennifer, Sheilann, Michelle, Jessica, Brendan, and David. Proud great-grandmother of 15. Sister of James McDonald & his wife Donna of Lynn and the late Francis, David, Joseph, Richard McDonald, Marcia Zimmerman & Kenneth McDonald. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2-5PM at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE. Followed by a Funeral Service at the Gately Funeral Home at 10AM on Monday, December 30, 2019. Interment at the Bourne National Cemetery at 2:00PM. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Research Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 27, 2019
