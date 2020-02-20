Boston Globe Obituaries
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:30 PM
MARGERY A. (MERRIGAN) SORENSEN-COOPER

MARGERY A. (MERRIGAN) SORENSEN-COOPER Obituary
SORENSEN-COOPER, Margery A. (Merrigan) Of Burlington, Feb. 19. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Cooper. Former wife of the late C. Warren Sorensen. Loving mother of Paul Sorensen of Franconia, NH, Donna McGowan of Wilmington, Judy Sorensen & Louis Valente of Burlington, Jeffrey Sorensen of Saugus, Arthur Sorensen & his wife Cyndi Marzeoti-Sorensen, Robin Sorensen & Paul McCauley of Burlington, and the late Calvin Sorensen. Sister of John Merrigan & his wife Terry of Alamogordo, NM and the late Jeannette Merrigan. Grandmother of Shane McGowan, Dana, Michael, Derek, Laura, & Christopher Sorensen, Justin, Kyle, & Cara Marzeoti, and Callie & Jake McCauley. Great-grandmother of Maeve & Shea Sorensen, Reilly, Ronan, & Calan McGowan, Caiden, Charlie, Toni, & Ryker Marzeoti. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side) on Saturday, February 22 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. concluding with a Funeral Service at the Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. The interment will be private. Memorials in Margery's name may be made to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave. NW, 10th Floor, Washington, DC 20005 or www.ccalliance.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020
