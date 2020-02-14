Home

MARGERY CORCORAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGERY ANN (RING) CORCORAN

MARGERY ANN (RING) CORCORAN Obituary
CORCORAN, Margery Ann "Deedee" (Ring) Of Englewood, FL, formerly of Braintree and Winchester, MA, passed away of Jan 27, 2020 at the age of 82. Following a lengthy illness. Wife of the late Gilbert Col" USAF retired. Devoted mother of Kimberly Vranas and her husband Chuck of Braintree, MA. Son of Sean Corcoran, brother of William Ring and Peter Ring. Daughter of Susan Ring. Attended winchester high school and St. Elizabeth school of nursing as an LPN. She devoted her career to geriatric nursing for 55 years. Services already held.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 15, 2020
