McKENNA, Margery (Hyland) Of Norwood, age 88, died May 21, 2020 of complications of Alzheimer's. Her husband of 61 years, Edward F McKenna, had died in April of COVID-19. They are survived by their children, Stephen McKenna of Naperville, IL, Carol McKenna (Matthew Belanger) of Rochester, NY, William McKenna (Diane Bernard) of Silver Spring, MD, Diane Baxter (Michael) of Chelmsford, MA, Lynn Puorro (James) of Wrentham, MA, and Janice Higgins (James) of Mansfield, MA, their grandchildren Claire and Juliette Belanger, Daniel and Kevin Baxter, Kaitlyn and Ryan Puorro, and Brian and Sean Higgins, and several nieces and nephews. She was daughter of the late William L. and Gladys (Shea) Hyland of Norwood and sister of the late Madeline Hyland Daniels of Norwood. Mrs. McKenna was born in Manchester NH, but grew up in Norwood and lived there the rest of her life. She graduated from Norwood High School in 1949 and then studied at Smith College, graduating in 1953 with a B.S. in physics. After college she worked as an atmospheric physicist with the Geophysics Research Directorate of the Air Force Cambridge Research Center. Through a colleague there she met Edward McKenna, and they were married in 1958. In the following years they welcomed their six children, raising them all in Norwood and educating them in the Norwood public school system. Mrs. McKenna was active in town government, serving as an elected member of the Norwood town meeting for more than 40 years. Margery also had a lifelong devotion to the cause of education, and in 1981 she ran for and won a seat on the Norwood School Committee. She served on the school committee for the next 18 years, including two terms as its chair. In her capacity as a school committee member she served on various state and regional educational boards and committees including The Education Cooperative and the Massachusetts Association of School Committees. She was also an active member of the Norwood League of Women Voters for more than 50 years, and served two terms as its president. She received a Lifetime Achievement Award for 50 years of membership and service to the Norwood League at their annual meeting in 2019. Her training and work as a physicist were a product of her deep engagement with science, and she maintained that interest all her life. She studied and reported on scientific matters, fiscal policy, and fair housing for the League of Women Voters, including serving as a resource for the group on issues related to climate change. She also volunteered for several years with the Neponset River Watershed Association collecting samples from local streams for water quality analysis. Margery was acclaimed for her public spirit and sharp intellect, and beloved for her cheerful and friendly disposition. She was a fun-loving figure who liked to laugh and did it often. She could be counted on to laugh at even very silly jokes. She delighted in her eight grandchildren and loved hosting them on holidays, at the McKennas' backyard pool, and on vacations in Florida and Cape Cod. Skaket beach in Orleans was a favorite place for her to share her love of science and nature with her grandchildren, as they searched for crabs and shellfish in the marsh. Funeral services will be held at a later date due to the current state of emergency. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, 90 Canal Street, Suite 414, Boston, MA 02114, LWVMA.org or the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020