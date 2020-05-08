Boston Globe Obituaries
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0135
MARGERY LIVINGSTONE
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Forestdale Cemetery
MARGERY P. (LOCKE) LIVINGSTONE

MARGERY P. (LOCKE) LIVINGSTONE Obituary
LIVINGSTONE, Margery P. (Locke) Age 96, of Melrose, formerly of Malden, passed away May 1, 2020, at High Point Hospice House. Born in Everett, MA, she was the wife of the late Donald Livingstone. Mother of Beverly (Livingstone) LaVallee and the late Barry Livingstone and Gerald Livingstone. Survived by her grandchildren, Rene LaVallee, Thomas LaVallee and Barbara Livingstone Chandler and a great-grandson, Leo S. LaVallee. Predeceased by her siblings, Howard, Elmer and Raymond Locke, Doris Jordan and Ruth Rappa. Margery led a rewarding life as an amazing daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a generous, friendly woman with incredible strength. She will be forever in our hearts. A private Graveside Service will be held at Forestdale Cemetery, Malden. Memorial gifts may be made to the . Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home

781-438-0135
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
