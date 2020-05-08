|
LIVINGSTONE, Margery P. (Locke) Age 96, of Melrose, formerly of Malden, passed away May 1, 2020, at High Point Hospice House. Born in Everett, MA, she was the wife of the late Donald Livingstone. Mother of Beverly (Livingstone) LaVallee and the late Barry Livingstone and Gerald Livingstone. Survived by her grandchildren, Rene LaVallee, Thomas LaVallee and Barbara Livingstone Chandler and a great-grandson, Leo S. LaVallee. Predeceased by her siblings, Howard, Elmer and Raymond Locke, Doris Jordan and Ruth Rappa. Margery led a rewarding life as an amazing daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a generous, friendly woman with incredible strength. She will be forever in our hearts. A private Graveside Service will be held at Forestdale Cemetery, Malden. Memorial gifts may be made to the . Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020