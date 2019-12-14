|
|
WILLIAMS, Margery Luneburg - Margery "Marge or Margie" Louise Coombs Williams, age 79, of Lunenburg and Groton, MA died on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Margery was born a daughter of Charles Edwin Coombs and Ruth Juliette Snow Coombs on February 1, 1940, in Buffalo, NY. She graduated from Commerce High School in Springfield, MA and a B.S. in Recreation and Youth Leadership from Springfield College in 1961. Former Exec. Director of the Lowell, MA YMCA.
Survivors include her two children, Todd David Williams of Boston, MA and Jennifer Dawn Williams of Greenfield, MA from her marriage to Rev. David Chapman Williams of Alton, NH; three grandchildren, Kendra Dawn Perna of Brattleboro, VT and her husband Luke, Benjamin Charles Davis and Ruthie Elaine Davis of Greenfield, MA; and her sister, Elizabeth "Betsy" Coombs from Quincy, MA.
Memorial Service in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave., LUNENBURG, MA, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:30 am. Visiting Hours 10:30 am in the Funeral Home. Memorial luncheon following the Service at Apple Hill Farm, 143 Joslin St., Leominster, MA. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the UCC Christmas Fund www.christmasfund.org which cares for active and retired clergy and lay employees of the UCC. For further information, please see masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019