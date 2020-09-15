1/1
MARGHERITA (RUSSO) D'ISOLA
D'ISOLA, Margherita (Russo) Age 93, Of North Reading, formerly of Lynn, wife of the late Gerardo, mother of Assunta "Susan" Iudiciani and her husband Steven Pepper of North Reading, Anna Maria Milne and her husband Joseph of Arizona, and Michael D'Isola of North Reading, grandmother of Laura Glavin and her husband Steven, Peter Iudiciani and his wife Luciana, Anthony Milne, Joanna Milne and her husband Michael Benitez, Arianna D'Isola, and David D'Isola, great-grandmother of Isabella and Cara Glavin, and Mia Tierney, sister of Angela LaSala, Aniello Russo, and the late Vincenzo, Armando, Umberto, and Iolanda, aunt of several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday from 9:00AM-10:30AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129), LYNN. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. A Funeral Mass at St. Pius V Church, Lynn, and entombment in Holy Cross Mausoleum will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
September 15, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
Solimine Funeral Homes - Broadway
