HERRON, Margie Mae Born May 11, 1943, in Dothan, AL, passed away on June 3, 2019, in Boston, MA. Margie is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Herbert Herron, children, Mark Herron, Tod Herron, Jeffrey Herron, Lisa Herron-King, and Aquanetta Biggs-Herron, son-in-law, Edwin King, eight grandchildren, Tiara King, David Herron Jr., Juliann King, Tod C. Herron, Danielle Herron, Tyler Herron, Jeffrey Herron Jr., and Joshua Herron, great-grandchildren, Anthony Brown, Aaliyah Brown, and Omari Herron, beloved sister, Betty Gissendanner, sister-in-law, Peggy Donald and nephews, Jacob Pitts and family and William Cooper and family. Margie is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends. Margie was predeceased by son David Herron, Sr., parents, Julia Roberts and Steven Hill Sr., and brothers Charles Donald and Steven Hill, Jr. Words cannot express our sorrow at the loss of our beloved matriarch. Family was of the utmost importance to Margie. She loved being able to cook and spend time with those she loved. Margie had the kindest soul; doing all she could to ensure the wellbeing of those around her. We love you forever, Nana. "my mother was my first country. the first place i ever lived." -- lands, Nayyirah Waheed



