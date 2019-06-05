Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGIE HERRON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGIE MAE HERRON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARGIE MAE HERRON Obituary
HERRON, Margie Mae Born May 11, 1943, in Dothan, AL, passed away on June 3, 2019, in Boston, MA. Margie is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Herbert Herron, children, Mark Herron, Tod Herron, Jeffrey Herron, Lisa Herron-King, and Aquanetta Biggs-Herron, son-in-law, Edwin King, eight grandchildren, Tiara King, David Herron Jr., Juliann King, Tod C. Herron, Danielle Herron, Tyler Herron, Jeffrey Herron Jr., and Joshua Herron, great-grandchildren, Anthony Brown, Aaliyah Brown, and Omari Herron, beloved sister, Betty Gissendanner, sister-in-law, Peggy Donald and nephews, Jacob Pitts and family and William Cooper and family. Margie is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends. Margie was predeceased by son David Herron, Sr., parents, Julia Roberts and Steven Hill Sr., and brothers Charles Donald and Steven Hill, Jr. Words cannot express our sorrow at the loss of our beloved matriarch. Family was of the utmost importance to Margie. She loved being able to cook and spend time with those she loved. Margie had the kindest soul; doing all she could to ensure the wellbeing of those around her. We love you forever, Nana. "my mother was my first country. the first place i ever lived." -- lands, Nayyirah Waheed

Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 11am - 2pm, with a service at 1pm, in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Rte. 1A), NORWOOD. Interment will be private. Gillooly Funeral Home

Norwood 781-762-0174

www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gillooly Funeral Home
Download Now