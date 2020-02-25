|
STONIONIS, Margo Elaine (Terrio) Age 75, of East Falmouth, February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of 39 years to Stanley Stonionis. Mother of Jamie (Brown) Sharpe and her husband Paul of Franklin; Robert J. Brown, Jr. and his wife Tiffany (Awalt) of Foxboro and Shawn M. Brown and his wife Heather (Carlton) of Barnstable. Stepmother of Chris Stonionis and his wife, Regina (Demorais) of Bourne and Michael Stonionis of Danville, Kentucky. Also survived by eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Calling Hours Sunday, March 1 from 3 - 6 p.m. and Monday, March 2 from 10 - 11 a.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., MEDWAY followed by a Funeral Service. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway. In lieu of flowers, Margo's family request that donations be made in her memory to the Southcoast Health Group at https://www.southcoast.org/philanthropy/tribute-gifts/ Ginley Crowley Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020