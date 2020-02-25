Boston Globe Obituaries
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
View Map
MARGO ELAINE (TERRIO) STONIONIS Obituary
STONIONIS, Margo Elaine (Terrio) Age 75, of East Falmouth, February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of 39 years to Stanley Stonionis. Mother of Jamie (Brown) Sharpe and her husband Paul of Franklin; Robert J. Brown, Jr. and his wife Tiffany (Awalt) of Foxboro and Shawn M. Brown and his wife Heather (Carlton) of Barnstable. Stepmother of Chris Stonionis and his wife, Regina (Demorais) of Bourne and Michael Stonionis of Danville, Kentucky. Also survived by eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Calling Hours Sunday, March 1 from 3 - 6 p.m. and Monday, March 2 from 10 - 11 a.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., MEDWAY followed by a Funeral Service. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway. In lieu of flowers, Margo's family request that donations be made in her memory to the Southcoast Health Group at https://www.southcoast.org/philanthropy/tribute-gifts/ Ginley Crowley Funeral Home

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2020
