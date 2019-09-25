|
GUZOWSKI, Margo L. (Curran) Age 79, died Monday, September 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel P. Guzowski. Loving mother of Danielle Cathleen Volpe and Michelle Anne Litavis; grandmother of Annica Taylor Litavis, Ricky Daniel Litavis, Paxton Jay Volpe and Sara Nicole Volpe. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 28 at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rt. 62), North Reading. Visitation will be on Friday, September 27 from 5 to 8:30 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. Burial in St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading 978-664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019