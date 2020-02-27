|
LABADINI, Margo (Pettit) Age 68, of Amesbury, MA, passed away peacefully on February 21st after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of over twenty-five years to Robert, loving daughter of the late Lorraine and William Pettit, cherished sister of Elizabeth A. Chandler (NJ), William A. Pettit (TN), Jeffrey L. Pettit (PA), Andrew R. Pettit (NY), predeceased by brothers Walter R. Pettit and Thomas C. Pettit, wonderful sister-in-law to Jayne Fiore (NH). Margo's devoted extended family included 26 nieces and nephews and 35 grandnieces and nephews. A native of Huntington, NY, Margo was a stellar high school student-athlete and had designs on a teaching career when she entered Kent State University in 1969. As a freshman at KSU, she experienced the life-altering events of May 4, 1970, and vowed to dedicate herself to a medical career in patient care and rehabilitation. Her calling resulted in an over 30-year career as a registered nurse. She specialized in pediatric brain trauma care and, later, served psychiatric patients for the State of Massachusetts. More recently, she became an accomplished artist, painting in various mediums. Margo was a member of the Union Congregational Church of Amesbury, where she served as a longtime moderator of the church counsel. She and her husband Bob had a passion for raising Newfoundland dogs, and the presence of their lovely Metta was such a comfort in the days before Margo's passing. A Celebration of Life honoring Margo will be held on Saturday, April 4th, 2020, 1:00pm, at the Union Congregational Church, 350 Main Street, Amesbury, MA 01913. Margo wished that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in her name to the Center for Multiple Myeloma at Massachusetts General Hospital, Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 20114, or online www.massgeneral.org/cancer-center/treatments-and-services/multiple-myeloma or to The Cancer Peer Support Group, YWCA Greater Newburyport Encore Program, 13 Market St., Newburyport, MA 01950, or online ywcanewburyport.org/health-and-wellness/encore/
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2020