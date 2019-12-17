|
CLOWER, Margot Ames Age 80, of Winchester, Massachusetts, on December 15, 2019. She is survived by her loving family: her daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Dean-Clower, her son, Robert C. Clower and his wife, Christine, and three granddaughters, Katie, Chelsea, and Alli Clower, her sister, Karen Dean-Smith, several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER on Friday, December 20th from 4-7PM, and again on Saturday at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester, at 10AM. A private Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Jimmy Fund or Accelerated Cure Project for MS. www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019