BORGO, Margot Blue Died peacefully with her son at her side on September 16, 2020 at Traditions of Wayland. She was born May 1, 1925, in St Louis, MO to Luther Avon Blue and Margaret Scott Blue. She was a resident of Wellesley since 1972. Margot attended the Rossman School and John Burroughs School ('42), both in St Louis. She moved to New York City and attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She was multitalented. She acted and did summer stock, appearing at Tanglewood. She was a very good singer, opera and contemporary. In 1952, Margot met her future Italian husband Ludovico in the Colosseum in Rome. After they married, Ludovico began working in her family's real estate business in St Louis, but went on to become an art historian, eventually leading to a professorship at Brandeis University. This led to the family living many years in Florence, Italy. Margot learned Italian fluently. Margot taught drama at the prestigious Mary Institute in St. Louis and later at Walnut Hill School in Natick. She edited many of her husband's articles, gaining a co-authorship on at least one. She worked at Teledyne Philbrick for a few years, helping her sons go to good schools. A devoted wife and mother, Margot exhaustively nursed her husband through his cancer until he passed at 59. For years she also took the best care she could of her first born son Damon through his bipolarism, until he too passed at an early age. She herself survived breast cancer. She also spent 20 years with spasmodic dysphonia, which affects the larynx: often she couldn't be heard when trying to speak. This was cured by Botox in 1990. When in her 80's her dominant left arm no longer functioned, she learned to write and draw with her right. In her later years, she had many falls, one time breaking her neck and collar bone. Again, she got right up, this time to have knee replacement surgery at the age of 92. She stopped driving finally at 92. After Ludovico passed, Margot focused again on her art skills, becoming an accomplished portrait artist, winning prizes, including several 1st places. She was a voracious reader, even reading War and Peace several times. Margot loved to figure skate and was a mainstay of the Babson skating rink for decades. She went swimming in the cold Maine waters. She loved sailing and had great sea legs: once, coming back on a small ferry to Naples, Italy from Panarea island, the weather was so terrible, most of the crew got sick as well as practically all the passengers, Margot however had a wonderful time. At the age of 93, she went on a trip to the Grand Canyon and Monument Valley, and took a helicopter ride over the Canyon. Forever a champion of women's rights, she nevertheless always kept her age a secret. She once told the EMT personnel who came to help after a fall to mind their own business when they asked her her age, giving her neighbours something to chuckle about to this day. They also remember her drinking Jägermeister shots from an ice sculpture at one of their parties. Her many friends have weighed in: One says, "her life was not always easy or joyful, but she loved it and cherished it to the max." And someone else reflects that, "I loved and admired her indomitable spirit and her enormous appetite for life, ideas, creativity, and her numerous artistic and personal passions. She had so much to share and so many stories to tell! And she always kept me 'honest.' I believe she always will". She is survived by her son Louis (Gino) Borgo, daughter-in-law, Birgit, and grandchild Linnea (Linus) Borgo. She was predeceased by her husband, Ludovico Borgo and her first born son, Damon Borgo. She was also predeceased by her sister Joan von Bucher and her brother William Blue. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, in particular Sybil Holland and her daughter Frances Lloyd, who loved and provided her with years of support. She is also survived by her beloved cousin, Scottie Skinner, and his children, Katherine and Charles, and their children. The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the many professionals who ensured her comfort round the clock: Traditions of Wayland, Every Step Home Care Inc., and Continuum Hospice and Palliative Care In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Museum of Fine Arts Boston or any environmental cause. A Memorial Service will be held when the pandemic has dissipated, it is hoped in the spring. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com
