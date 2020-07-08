Boston Globe Obituaries
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
(781) 585-4453
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shepherd Funeral & Cremation Service
216 Main St
Kingston, MA 02364
DRISCOLL, Margot (Day) Of Pembroke, MA, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 at the age of 71, after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Milton, MA to the late Walter and Elaine Day, sister to the late Michael Day of Hernando, FL.

Margot is survived by her loving husband, David C. Driscoll of Pembroke, her children, Lia Driscoll and her fiance Jayson Connor of Marshfield, MA, Heather Reed and her husband Scott Reed of Kingston, MA and Adam Driscoll of Pembroke,MA. Her adoring grandchildren, Isabela Eori, Finnigan Connor, Jackson Reed, Jordan Reed and Miles Connor.

Margot grew up in Milton, MA, where she made lifelong and steadfast friends. She graduated from Elmira College with a degree in English and many more wonderful friendships. Margot worked at The Offset Company in Boston, where she met her husband, David. They married and built a beautiful home together in Pembroke, MA, where they raised their family. Memorial Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, July 17th from 3-6:00 PM at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rt. 106), KINGSTON. To offer condolences and for more information, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2020
