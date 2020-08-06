|
BLANK, Dr. Margot Segall Age 93, of Burlington. Entered Eternal Rest on August 1, 2020. Former wife of the late Hans "John" Blank. Mother of Daniel and Steven Blank, Steve's wife Rebecca Slisz and daughter-in-law Dr. Bess Marcus. Grandmother of Brittany, Joshua and Amber Marcus-Blank, and Jordan and Chelsea Blank. Private graveside services were held due to COVID restrictions.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to Jewish Family & Children's Services 1430 Main St. Waltham, MA 02451.www.jfcsboston.org. For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020