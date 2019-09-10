|
DORAN, Marguerite A. (Connelly) Of Cambridge & Freedom, NH, passed away on September 9th. Beloved wife of the late Edward M. Doran Jr. Mother of Marguerite Farino and her husband Theodore of Medford, Bridgit Paula and her husband Sid of Melrose, William Doran and his wife Erin of Sudbury, Josephine Rueb and her husband Greg of Barrington, RI, John Doran of Cambridge and the late Edward M. Doran III. Also survived by thirteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Sister of John Connelly, Mary Cuddy and the late Barbara Prazak and sister-in-law of Susan Doran O'Leary and the late Dr. Paul O'Leary, Dr. William Doran, Brenda Doran, Charles Doran and Paul Doran. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 am in St. John's Church, North Cambridge. Interment to follow Cambridge Cemetery. If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Marguerite to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130. Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON. Visit devitofh.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019