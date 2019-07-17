Boston Globe Obituaries
FRASSICA, Marguerite A. (Cucinotta) Of Reading, July 15th. Daughter of the late Carmelo and Antonina (Trimarchi) Cucinotta. Loving sister of the late John Cucinotta and Anthony Cucinotta. Loving aunt of Carla D'Agostino of Reading, Carmen Cucinotta of CA, Ann Marie Shannon and her husband John of VA, Ann Hinck and her husband Robert of NJ, Carmen Cucinotta and his wife Therese of NJ. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Monday, July 22nd at 10:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church, 63 Winter St. (Rte. 62), North Reading at 11am. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home prior to the Mass from 9-10:30am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2019
