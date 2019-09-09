|
SACCO, Marguerite A. (Vienneau) Of Tolland, CT, formerly of Brighton, on September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Sacco. Devoted mother of Shirley Wojteczko & her late husband Robert of Coventry, CT, and Barbara Mandile & her husband John of Corona, CA. She was predeceased by her loving brothers and sisters, and survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Thursday, September 12th, at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, September 11th, from 4-7pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 10, 2019