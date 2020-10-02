1/
MARGUERITE A. (BANCROFT) TRENHOLM
TRENHOLM, Marguerite A. (Bancroft) Of Lexington, formerly of Hyde Park, September 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William F. Trenholm. Loving mother of Linda P. Trenholm of West Newton, Caroline A. Trenholm of Avon, CT, James M. Trenholm of Worcester, and the late William P. Trenholm. Devoted sister of Lillian Stella of Norwood. She is also survived by 1 granddaughter, Jacqueline Tolpin of Avon, CT.

Peggy enjoyed helping people. She worked as a CNA and Home Health Aide.

A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, October 6th at Canton Corner Cemetery, 1600 Washington St., Canton at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Lexington 781-862-1800

www.douglassfh.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Canton Corner Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
