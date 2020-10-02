TRENHOLM, Marguerite A. (Bancroft) Of Lexington, formerly of Hyde Park, September 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William F. Trenholm. Loving mother of Linda P. Trenholm of West Newton, Caroline A. Trenholm of Avon, CT, James M. Trenholm of Worcester, and the late William P. Trenholm. Devoted sister of Lillian Stella of Norwood. She is also survived by 1 granddaughter, Jacqueline Tolpin of Avon, CT.
Peggy enjoyed helping people. She worked as a CNA and Home Health Aide.
A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, October 6th at Canton Corner Cemetery, 1600 Washington St., Canton at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
