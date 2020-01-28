|
BARRETT, Marguerite "Ginger" Age 64, a resident of Bradenton, FL, originally from Charlestown, MA, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 surrounded by loved ones after a heroic battle with cancer. Having recently retired to Florida, Ginger enjoyed golf, Sunday dinners with family and hosting relatives from the north. Ginger will be greatly missed by her close-knit family and was the "best wife" of Gerald Barrett. She was preceded in death by her parents Jerome and JoAnn Dineen and her stepdad Jack Conley, and is survived by her siblings, Tim Dineen and his wife Maryellen, Dawn Tomasini and her husband Chris, Jerry Dineen and his wife Traci, Maura Burton and her husband Buzz. Ginger was the beloved niece of Bob Moccia. Although she had no children of her own, Ginger was a loving aunt to many nephews and nieces and also the adopted "grandmother" to Dylan Burton. Ginger was also stepmother to Nicole Barrett, Sherri Rasetta, Sheena Giannino, Nicholas Vargas, Ronald Vargas and David Vargas. Ginger is also survived by her loving aunts and many cousins whom she loved dearly. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020