POWERS, Marguerite C. "Pej" It is with great sadness that the family of Marguerite "Pej" Powers announce her passing on June 26, 2019. She was known as Pejji to her family, Pedge to some and Pej as she matured. Born in Ipswich to the late Patrick James and Mary (McDavitt) Hannon she was raised and spent most of her life in Beverly Farms. She was a graduate of St. Margaret's Grammar School, St. Mary's High School and North Shore Children's and Babies' Hospital. After raising her children, she worked for many years in medical office administration on the North Shore. After being treated in her early twenties to a trip to Ireland, she became lifelong friends with her aunts, uncles and cousins abroad. Her most treasured reward was her Irish citizenship which she valued tremendously thanks to the research of her son-in-law Derek. Pej cherished her family, friends and community. Her hobbies were many and varied. She adored her garden and took great pleasure in tending to it. She was a voracious reader and political and current affairs enthusiast. While she enjoyed traveling and discovering new places, she greatly appreciated the natural beauty of the North Shore. Pej enjoyed many years entertaining guests in the bed and breakfast she ran in her historical colonial home. Pej was the devoted wife of Stephen John Powers with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. She was the beloved mother of Beth Powers and her husband Derek Rae of Beverly, Carole Powers of Sommerville, and Michael Powers and his wife Michelle of West Roxbury. She was the proud and devoted Nana to Marykate Powers. She also leaves her brother Thomas Hannon, brother-in-law Gelean Campbell and his wife Juanita, and many nieces, nephews and cousins in the US, Ireland and England. She was predeceased by her sister Eileen Campbell, brother, John Hannon and sister-in-law Dr. Julie Lam. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret's Church, 672 Hale Street, Beverly Farms, Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial in Beverly Farms Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to , 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019