Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:15 AM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
MARGUERITE (CHANDLER) CONNOLLY

MARGUERITE (CHANDLER) CONNOLLY Obituary
CONNOLLY, Marguerite (Chandler) Daughter of the late Margaret J. Davis of Beachmont, Revere, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on January 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 92. Devoted mother of Thomas Connolly and his wife Mary of Winthrop, John Connolly of Revere, Judith McGhee and her husband William of Winthrop, and Robert Connolly, Sr. and his wife Susan of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Meghan Robinson and her husband Michael, Erin Petti and her husband Ryan, Christopher Connolly and his wife Melanie, Ian Connolly and his wife Liz, Ryan Connolly and his husband Jorgenson, Robert Connolly, Jr. and Abby Connolly. Adored great-grandmother of Seamus, Ronan, Brianna, Victoria, Michaela, Emmeline, and Sadie. Marguerite, or Peggy as she was fondly known, was an artist with the Malden Evening News and the Newspaper Guild. She spoke of many fond memories as a substitute teacher in the Revere School district, mainly at the Garfield School. Peggy was a member of the Winthrop Art League and Zonta International, an organization of professional women. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. The Funeral will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:15am. Funeral Mass to follow at St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Interment Winthrop Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh, an organization that was so close to Peggy's heart. For guestbook, please visit Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020
