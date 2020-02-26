Boston Globe Obituaries
CORRAO, Marguerite "Margie" (McCarthy) Age 75, of Winthrop, beloved wife of the late Richard Corrao, passed peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the in Danvers. Margie is survived by several sisters, many nieces & nephews and her beloved dog, Gemma. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Margie's Funeral Mass, which will be held in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, on Monday, March 2nd at 10 A.M. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, DANVERS. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020
