McCABE, Marguerite E. (Derro) Of Burlington, Sept. 17. Beloved wife of the late John W. "Jack". Loving mother of Gregory J. & his wife Linda of Manchester, NH, Stephen J. & his wife Gail of Chelmsford, Kimberly A. Musto & her husband John of Boxborough and Jeffrey B. & his wife Denise of Tewksbury. Proud grandmother of Lauren Harrison, Eric, Alec, Joseph, Rachael & Christopher McCabe, and Dana & Garrett Musto. Great-grandmother of Grace and Conner. Sister of the late Thomas Derro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret's Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington on Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, BURLINGTON. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and concern for the health of family and friends, the McCabe family has decided not to hold visiting hours. The Mass will be live streamed at 10 a.m., linked to Marguerite's obituary on the Sullivan Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marguerite's name may be made to Minuteman Senior Services, 26 Crosby Drive, Bedford, MA 01703. www.minutemansenior.org
