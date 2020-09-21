1/
MARGUERITE E. (DERRO) MCCABE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARGUERITE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McCABE, Marguerite E. (Derro) Of Burlington, Sept. 17. Beloved wife of the late John W. "Jack". Loving mother of Gregory J. & his wife Linda of Manchester, NH, Stephen J. & his wife Gail of Chelmsford, Kimberly A. Musto & her husband John of Boxborough and Jeffrey B. & his wife Denise of Tewksbury. Proud grandmother of Lauren Harrison, Eric, Alec, Joseph, Rachael & Christopher McCabe, and Dana & Garrett Musto. Great-grandmother of Grace and Conner. Sister of the late Thomas Derro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret's Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington on Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, BURLINGTON. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and concern for the health of family and friends, the McCabe family has decided not to hold visiting hours. The Mass will be live streamed at 10 a.m., linked to Marguerite's obituary on the Sullivan Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marguerite's name may be made to Minuteman Senior Services, 26 Crosby Drive, Bedford, MA 01703. www.minutemansenior.org For directions, obituary, online guestbook, live-stream and memorial video see sullivanfuneralhome.net or see www.burlingtoncatholicma.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved