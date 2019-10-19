Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGUERITE ELIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGUERITE (RYAN) ELIA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGUERITE (RYAN) ELIA Obituary
ELIA, Marguerite (Ryan) Wife of the late John J. Elia. She leaves her beloved daughters, Michele Elia Bunker & her husband Bruce Bunker, Tara Elia Gardner & her husband Joshua Gardner, son-in-law Michael Lee & the now deceased daughter Meredith Elia-Lee, special grandsons Pete Jensen, Andrew Jensen, Christian Jensen, Maxwell Lee, William Gardner & Bennett Gardner, brother Ralph Ryan & his wife Joanne, nephew Michael Ryan and nieces Katelyn & Sara Bourque. Visiting Hours: Will be held on Thursday, October 24th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., WILMINGTON. Visitors will be received from 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wilmington Public Schools, Attn: WHS Art Dept., 159 Church St., Wilmington, MA 01887. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGUERITE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now