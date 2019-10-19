|
ELIA, Marguerite (Ryan) Wife of the late John J. Elia. She leaves her beloved daughters, Michele Elia Bunker & her husband Bruce Bunker, Tara Elia Gardner & her husband Joshua Gardner, son-in-law Michael Lee & the now deceased daughter Meredith Elia-Lee, special grandsons Pete Jensen, Andrew Jensen, Christian Jensen, Maxwell Lee, William Gardner & Bennett Gardner, brother Ralph Ryan & his wife Joanne, nephew Michael Ryan and nieces Katelyn & Sara Bourque. Visiting Hours: Will be held on Thursday, October 24th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., WILMINGTON. Visitors will be received from 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wilmington Public Schools, Attn: WHS Art Dept., 159 Church St., Wilmington, MA 01887. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019