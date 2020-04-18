|
WIGGINS, Marguerite Elizabeth (Dupee) Passed away on April 15, 2020 at Mt. Auburn Hospital, due to complications from Covid-19. She was 94.
Marguerite was born May 13, 1925 in Cambridge to William & Mildred Dupee. She has been a lifelong Cambridge Resident. She was predeceased by her husband, James D. Wiggins.
She was a devoted and faithful member of Union Baptist Church for over 75 years.
She remained active in many Senior activities here in Cambridge and never missed an opportunity to participate in a picnic or a bingo game. Marguerite enjoyed life and made a point of staying active. She was always happiest when traveling with family and friends. A recent hobby that she pursued was assembling puzzles.
Marguerite leaves to celebrate her life, her son and son-in-law, Kenneth Dupee and Michael Hanrahan of Chestnut Hill; her stepson, Bruce Wiggins of Cambridge. Many close loving nieces and nephews.
Due to the present health restriction in place, Services will be private. There will be a Memorial Service as a Celebration of her Life in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, shows of remembrance can be made to Union Baptist Church, 874 Main St., Cambridge, MA 02139. A.J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020