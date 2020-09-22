GRIECO, Marguerite F. "Peggy" (Nochella) Of Arlington, September 19. Beloved wife of Angelo J. Grieco. Mother of Patricia Grieco of Raleigh, NC and John Grieco and his wife Sung-Hye Grieco of Los Angeles, CA. Grandmother of Tyler Springthorpe and his wife Sarah, Elizabeth Fitzgerald and her husband Garrett, Westley, and Jackson Springthorpe. Great-grandmother of Ensley Ann Springthorpe. Daughter of the late John and Marguerite Nochella. Sister of Jackie Siccone, David Nochella, the late Beverly Cruwys, Elizabeth O'Brien, John Nochella, Jr., and Joanne Nochella. Peggy was born in Cambridge and raised in Arlington. She was a graduate of AHS and Lesley College with a B.S. in Liberal Studies with high honors. She taught art at Arlington Catholic High School for 20 years and was also the Yearbook Advisor. Peggy was loved by all of her students. She enjoyed serving her community in numerous ways including Brownies, Girl Scouts, neighborhood May Party Parade for the March of Dimes, the Parmenter School, Arlington Town Day art exhibits, and private Art Lessons. Peggy served as a minister of the Eucharist, taught CCD, and Confirmation at St. Eulalia's Church. She was part of the Prayer Shawl Knitting group, the Sunshine Club, and WITS (Women in the Spirit) Bible Study. She and Angelo led marriage small groups with TEC (Teens Encountering Christ). Once, while serving at the Pine Street Inn with Angelo, Mother Theresa walked in unannounced. Later as she left, she turned to them and said, "I was hungry, and you fed me and someday He will say the same to you." Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Avenue, ARLINGTON, Friday morning 9:00 to 10:30 with a private Funeral Mass to commence at 11:00 am at St. Eulalia's Church. Interment to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's memory to: The Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or online at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation