BENSON, Marguerite Frances (Kiley) Age 88, of Amesbury, died January 7, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of the late Raymond and Emma Kiley; dearly beloved wife of Andrew L. Benson; mother of Linda Marshall, Andrew Benson, Jr., Susan Buchholz, Kirsten Benson, Herman R. K. Benson, Lauren Benson and the late Richard Quinaln Benson. Marguerite graduated with honors from Winthrop High School, Class of 1948, and from Emmanuel College in the Class of 1952. After college, Marguerite worked as a claims analyst for Blue Cross/Blue Shield and then devoted the rest of her life to her family, in whose company she was the happiest. In her youth, she was an avid and accomplished skier and sailor. Her favorite hobbies were gardening and reading American history. Marguerite was strong in her faith and allegiance to her Church and was a former member of the Winthrop Catholic Women's Club. We will love her forever and she will never be out of our hearts and minds. Visiting Hours at the Highland Chapel of Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, AMESBURY will be Monday, January 13, 2020 from 2 to 4 P.M. and 6 to 8 P.M. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10 A.M. at St. Joseph Church of the Holy Family Parish, 2 School Street, Amesbury, followed by Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Amesbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020