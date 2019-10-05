Boston Globe Obituaries
LOFLIN, Marguerite (Quinn) Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James T. "Tom" Loflin (U.S. Navy, Retired). Loving mother of Brian, Kevin and the late Thomas Loflin. Devoted grandmother of Kevin, Brendan, Kathleen, Emily, Amy and Danielle. Great-grandmother of 6. Marguerite is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marguerite was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve Association, and past President of the Parkway Senior Club. At Marguerite's request, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marguerite's memory may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 25 Watson Ave., Barrington, Rhode Island 02806, barringtoncarmel.weebly.com For guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 6, 2019
