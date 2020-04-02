|
|
CANAVAN, Marguerite M. (McLaughlin) Of Winthrop, March 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John A. Canavan, Jr. Devoted mother of the Hon. John A. Canavan, III of Marshfield, Maureen L. Canavan and Dianne M. Canavan, both of Winthrop, James A. Canavan of Hull and Jeanne C. Downey of Mattapoisett. Adored grandmother of John A., IV and Theresa Canavan, Gabrielle and Charles Gosselin, Margaret, Caitlin and Jenna Canavan, Aidan, Kathleen, Liam and Julia Downey. Cherished daughter of the late John and Nora (O'Neill) McLaughlin. Dear sister of the late Madeline Hurley and her late husband Joe, Mary Anne Dailey and John McLaughlin. She was the sister-in-law of Eleanor C. Bober of Chatham. Marguerite is also survived by her nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her cherished caregivers. Marguerite was a retired elementary school teacher. She received her Bachelor's degree from Emmanuel College and her Master's in Education from Boston College. She was Past President of the Winthrop Catholic Woman's Club and a member of the Cottage Park Yacht Club Ladies Bowling League. Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to a . Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP. For guestbook, please visit our website at: mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020