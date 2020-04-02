Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
(617) 846-0909
Resources
More Obituaries for MARGUERITE CANAVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARGUERITE M. (MCLAUGHLIN) CANAVAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARGUERITE M. (MCLAUGHLIN) CANAVAN Obituary
CANAVAN, Marguerite M. (McLaughlin) Of Winthrop, March 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John A. Canavan, Jr. Devoted mother of the Hon. John A. Canavan, III of Marshfield, Maureen L. Canavan and Dianne M. Canavan, both of Winthrop, James A. Canavan of Hull and Jeanne C. Downey of Mattapoisett. Adored grandmother of John A., IV and Theresa Canavan, Gabrielle and Charles Gosselin, Margaret, Caitlin and Jenna Canavan, Aidan, Kathleen, Liam and Julia Downey. Cherished daughter of the late John and Nora (O'Neill) McLaughlin. Dear sister of the late Madeline Hurley and her late husband Joe, Mary Anne Dailey and John McLaughlin. She was the sister-in-law of Eleanor C. Bober of Chatham. Marguerite is also survived by her nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her cherished caregivers. Marguerite was a retired elementary school teacher. She received her Bachelor's degree from Emmanuel College and her Master's in Education from Boston College. She was Past President of the Winthrop Catholic Woman's Club and a member of the Cottage Park Yacht Club Ladies Bowling League. Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to a . Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP. For guestbook, please visit our website at: mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARGUERITE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -