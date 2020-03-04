|
COOPER, Marguerite M. Age 93, of North Andover, MA, passed away Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020. The beloved daughter of the late Everett and Margaret Cooper, Marguerite is survived by her devoted sister Joyce Cooper of North Andover, her niece Sybil CooperKing and her husband Jerome CooperKing of Boston, her nephews Bruce and Brett Lee of Steamboat Springs, CO and a multitude of dear friends. Marguerite was a friend to all who had the good fortune to know her. She will be missed by her many students and fellow teachers from the Stephen Barker School in Methuen, where she taught for more than 30 years. Active in her retirement, Marguerite was a tireless quilter for St. Michael's Parish and North Andover Senior Center quilting groups as well as a valued member of the Northern Essex Community College Ladies Guild, the Greater Lawrence College Club, the St. Claire's League of Catholic Women and many more worthwhile organizations. Visiting Hours: Family and friends may call on Friday from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, NORTH ANDOVER, MA 01845. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated also on Friday, 12 noon at St. Michael's Church in North Andover. Burial will follow in Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael's Church, 196 Main Street, North Andover, MA 01845.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2020